Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 16,179 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,470,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,179 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.31% of Essent Group worth $63,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its position in Essent Group by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 6,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Essent Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Essent Group by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Essent Group during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Shares of NYSE:ESNT opened at $49.14 on Friday. Essent Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.34.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $247.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.03 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 46.59%. Essent Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

Essent Group Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

