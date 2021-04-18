Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 7,986 Shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its position in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) by 49.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,986 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in The Joint were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in The Joint by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 21,986 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in The Joint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Joint by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 63,652 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of The Joint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Joint by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period. 73.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 26,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $1,191,470.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,975.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $106,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,682 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,504.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,611 shares of company stock worth $4,694,784 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of The Joint from $28.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of The Joint from $26.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of The Joint from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of The Joint from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Joint currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Shares of JYNT stock opened at $52.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $741.93 million, a P/E ratio of 194.34 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.15. The Joint Corp. has a one year low of $10.23 and a one year high of $54.11.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $17.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.64 million. The Joint had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 51.77%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Joint Corp. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

