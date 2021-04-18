Hsbc Holdings PLC Takes $215,000 Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000.

NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $83.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.69 and a 200-day moving average of $68.92. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $39.17 and a twelve month high of $87.99.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

