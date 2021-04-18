Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys New Shares in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 167.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AXSM shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axsome Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AXSM opened at $53.44 on Friday. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.00 and a 1-year high of $109.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.31 and a 200-day moving average of $71.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.99 and a quick ratio of 9.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.87 and a beta of 2.59.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.05). Research analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression and depressive disorders; and phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, as well as completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

