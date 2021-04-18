Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 3,973 Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,973 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.12% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHR. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 22,851.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 22,394 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 19,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BHR stock opened at $5.72 on Friday. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $7.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 3.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.54). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 19.42%. Research analysts predict that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on BHR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, March 19th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Stockton sold 213,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $1,414,071.72. Also, CFO Deric S. Eubanks sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $517,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,272.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

