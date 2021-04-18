Hsbc Holdings PLC Takes Position in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 6,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Kura Oncology by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 9,595 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Kura Oncology by 149.1% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 143,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 85,776 shares during the period. Ghost Tree Capital LLC increased its position in Kura Oncology by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,615,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Kura Oncology by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Kura Oncology news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $183,937.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KURA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Kura Oncology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.42.

KURA stock opened at $28.59 on Friday. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a current ratio of 15.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.54 and a beta of 2.15.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45). On average, research analysts predict that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, and other hematologic malignancies.

