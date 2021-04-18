SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,835 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SpartanNash by 485.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in SpartanNash in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in SpartanNash in the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in SpartanNash by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $19.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $720.91 million, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.58. SpartanNash has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $23.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.79.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

SPTN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays downgraded SpartanNash from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 68,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

