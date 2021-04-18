Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys Shares of 8,256 Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RRR. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. 52.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RRR opened at $34.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $35.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.67.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $343.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on RRR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.69.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in the casino, gaming, and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino and entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

