First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 285 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $236.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.48. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $149.60 and a 1-year high of $235.45.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

