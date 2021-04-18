First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $400,000 Stock Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,854 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,383 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 947.8% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 15,000,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 13,568,400 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,657,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,833,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,002,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,286,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $17.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.25 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.51. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $20.87.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 322.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp cut their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. BNP Paribas raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.30 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.59.

In related news, CFO Keith Koci acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.45 per share, for a total transaction of $201,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,824,943.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

