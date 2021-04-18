AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $1.66 Million Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) by 206.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,962 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned 0.24% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $73,595,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $486,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,223,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVEM opened at $67.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.84 and its 200-day moving average is $61.57. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $41.10 and a 52 week high of $69.63.

