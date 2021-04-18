Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Boosted by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,228 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 3.5% of Veriti Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.2% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,132,980,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Verde Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13.0% in the first quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 832 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,574,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $845,000. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% in the first quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,237,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 119.3% in the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,141 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,719,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,940.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target (up previously from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,930.88.

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,399.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 99.54, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,132.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,187.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,256.38 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.47 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.