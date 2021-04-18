First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 44 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Saia were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SAIA. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Saia by 1,093.0% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 835,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,077,000 after purchasing an additional 765,562 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Saia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,669,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Saia by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 686,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,034,000 after acquiring an additional 331,841 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Saia by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 349,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,307,000 after acquiring an additional 159,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,999,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $723,039,000 after acquiring an additional 154,491 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, VP Karla J. Staver sold 1,603 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total transaction of $336,357.49. Also, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 8,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total transaction of $1,807,005.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,990.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,190 shares of company stock valued at $11,260,028. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SAIA shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Stephens upgraded Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist lifted their price target on Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Saia from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Saia from $136.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.36.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $242.77 on Friday. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.03 and a 1 year high of $243.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $222.28 and its 200 day moving average is $186.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. Saia had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $476.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

