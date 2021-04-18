Shilanski & Associates Inc. Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $418.89 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $272.92 and a 1 year high of $417.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $396.48 and its 200-day moving average is $373.70.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

