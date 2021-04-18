Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 693,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,676 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 2.45% of Co-Diagnostics worth $6,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CODX. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Co-Diagnostics by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 9,231 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Co-Diagnostics by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CODX opened at $8.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.52. The company has a market cap of $254.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of -3.30. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $30.99.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 93.48% and a net margin of 53.81%. As a group, research analysts expect that Co-Diagnostics, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Co-Diagnostics from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Maxim Group lowered Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Co-Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

