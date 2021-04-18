Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $27,000 Investment in Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Muscle Maker during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. 0.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Muscle Maker stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. Muscle Maker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $3.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.07.

Muscle Maker Company Profile

Muscle Maker, Inc owns, operates, and franchises Muscle Maker Grill and Healthy Joe's restaurants under the Muscle Maker Grill name. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 10 company-owned and 28 franchised restaurants located in the United States and Kuwait. Muscle Maker, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Burleson, Texas.

