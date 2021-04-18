Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $27,000 Investment in Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Muscle Maker during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. 0.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Muscle Maker alerts:

Muscle Maker stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. Muscle Maker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $3.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.07.

Muscle Maker, Inc owns, operates, and franchises Muscle Maker Grill and Healthy Joe's restaurants under the Muscle Maker Grill name. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 10 company-owned and 28 franchised restaurants located in the United States and Kuwait. Muscle Maker, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Burleson, Texas.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Muscle Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Muscle Maker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.