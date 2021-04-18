Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 16,099 Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jupai by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 68,199 shares during the last quarter. 10.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jupai alerts:

Shares of JP opened at $2.00 on Friday. Jupai Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $4.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.13. The firm has a market cap of $67.43 million, a PE ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.52.

Jupai (NYSE:JP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The asset manager reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.02 million during the quarter. Jupai had a negative return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 15.03%.

Jupai Company Profile

Jupai Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management products and advisory services to high-net-worth individuals in China. It offers services for fixed income products, private equity and venture capital funds, and public market products, as well as other products, including overseas insurance products and foreign-currency denominated alternative investments.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Jupai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.