32,487 Shares in Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 32,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Emerson Radio stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. Emerson Radio Corp. has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $2.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.97.

Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Emerson Radio had a negative net margin of 66.45% and a negative return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $2.33 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Emerson Radio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

About Emerson Radio

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It provides houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising massagers, toothbrushes, and security products.

