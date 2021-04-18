17,629 Shares in China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CIH) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CIH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded China Index from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

CIH opened at $2.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.27. China Index Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $3.14.

China Index (NASDAQ:CIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.48 million during the quarter.

China Index Holdings Limited operates a real estate information and analytics service platform in China. The company offers promotion services, including number of online and offline themed campaigns, industry forums, periodic updates, and online promotions to its customers to promote their brands. It provides listing services comprising commercial property listing and agent services for commercial properties; access and analytics tools, including appraisal and rating, and land modules, based on proprietary database of commercial real estate information; customized research reports; and data monitoring and survey services.

