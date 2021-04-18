Virtu Financial LLC Invests $37,000 in TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TuanChe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000.

Separately, Maxim Group cut shares of TuanChe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:TC opened at $3.99 on Friday. TuanChe Limited has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $7.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.97 and a 200 day moving average of $3.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.14.

TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 11th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.29) by $1.17. TuanChe had a negative net margin of 58.68% and a negative return on equity of 55.40%.

TuanChe Profile

TuanChe Limited, through with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel automotive marketplace in China. It organizes auto shows and group-purchase events that attract various consumers; and provides integrated marketing solutions to industry customers, which include automakers, franchised dealerships, secondary dealers, and automotive service providers, as well as enable interactions between participants on both sides of a potential transaction.

