AdvisorNet Financial Inc Grows Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

SDY opened at $121.45 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $78.44 and a twelve month high of $120.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.23.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

