AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $1.16 Million Stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) by 325.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,701 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RVW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 379,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,000,000 after purchasing an additional 18,834 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,539,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,684,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,369,000.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:AVDE opened at $63.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.75 and a 200-day moving average of $56.57. Avantis International Equity ETF has a one year low of $40.32 and a one year high of $62.79.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.