CVA Family Office LLC Has $71,000 Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 142.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 11,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

AEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.92.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total transaction of $5,068,663.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,278,837.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 11,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $901,344.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,971.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 118,935 shares of company stock valued at $9,204,606. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $88.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.28. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $74.80 and a one year high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 69.81%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Further Reading: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.