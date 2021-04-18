AdvisorNet Financial Inc Decreases Stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,257,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 3,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,536,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,627,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $130.04 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $67.31 and a 1 year high of $159.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.84 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.95.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($2.60). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $466.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

EXAS has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.63.

In other Exact Sciences news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 2,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $280,369.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,950,445.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Graham Peter Lidgard sold 11,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.33, for a total value of $1,423,807.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,428 shares of company stock worth $8,114,785 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

