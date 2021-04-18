CVA Family Office LLC Increases Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 16.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,050 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EOG. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 154,524 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $7,706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $2,454,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 268.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 228,408 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 166,397 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 450,693 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $22,476,000 after purchasing an additional 68,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 45,611 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,911 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total value of $644,483.02. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,061,402.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $466,600.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,936,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $70.51 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $77.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.56. The firm has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.59 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. As a group, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.12%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.88.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

