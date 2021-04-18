CVA Family Office LLC Takes Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 121,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,458,000 after buying an additional 9,155 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 143,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,196,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.57.

In other Prudential Financial news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $2,663,177.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,218.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $470,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRU opened at $98.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.63. The company has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -274.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.52 and a 1 year high of $97.95.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $15.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.98 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 39.35%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

