iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Acquired by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 118.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 832.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 14,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,872,000. Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 26,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,946,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $873,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $153.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.26. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $116.54 and a 1 year high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

