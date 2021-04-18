CVA Family Office LLC Makes New $60,000 Investment in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Chandler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $192.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.06. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.31 and a 1 year high of $193.76.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

In related news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Citigroup raised Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.53.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

