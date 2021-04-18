CVA Family Office LLC Invests $38,000 in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AON. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AON during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in AON during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in AON during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in AON during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in AON during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AON alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities raised AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AON from $228.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AON currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.92.

AON opened at $239.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $230.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $167.45 and a 12-month high of $239.99.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.07%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.