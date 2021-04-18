Secure Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000.

Get Invesco KBW Bank ETF alerts:

Shares of KBWB opened at $63.37 on Friday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $31.15 and a 12 month high of $65.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.291 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.