iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Purchased by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,828,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,057,953,000 after buying an additional 7,973,660 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,042.5% in the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 9,959,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,607,000 after buying an additional 9,642,566 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,513,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,875,000 after buying an additional 5,018,077 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14,685.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,140,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,915,000 after buying an additional 8,085,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,180,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,989,000 after purchasing an additional 775,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM opened at $54.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.55. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.74 and a 1-year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

