Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Position in Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.31% of Xenetic Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Xenetic Biosciences by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 170,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 110,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on XBIO shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Xenetic Biosciences from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Xenetic Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 20th.

XBIO stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.91. Xenetic Biosciences Inc has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $5.85.

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts predict that Xenetic Biosciences Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Xenetic Biosciences Company Profile

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

