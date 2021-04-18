Virtu Financial LLC Cuts Stake in Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) by 84.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 103,090 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Trevena were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in Trevena during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Trevena during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Trevena during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Trevena during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Trevena during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRVN opened at $1.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.35. Trevena, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 2.59.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Trevena, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on TRVN shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Trevena in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trevena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.44.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

