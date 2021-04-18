Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $8.76 Million Stock Holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,745 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,184 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of M/I Homes worth $8,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in M/I Homes during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 1,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 340.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

In other M/I Homes news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 18,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $943,645.32. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $998,208.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,247 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,753. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MHO opened at $62.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.46 and a 12 month high of $63.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 2.11.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.52. M/I Homes had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $906.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of M/I Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO).

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.