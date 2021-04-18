Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cardtronics were worth $8,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CATM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cardtronics by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cardtronics in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Cardtronics by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Cardtronics in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Cardtronics in the 4th quarter worth $286,000.

Get Cardtronics alerts:

In other Cardtronics news, CAO Paul A. Gullo sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total value of $115,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,503.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart Mackinnon sold 5,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $219,233.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,607. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,395 shares of company stock worth $1,519,465 in the last 90 days. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CATM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Cardtronics in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Truist lowered Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cardtronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATM opened at $38.80 on Friday. Cardtronics plc has a 1 year low of $16.46 and a 1 year high of $42.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.60 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.31.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $274.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cardtronics plc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardtronics Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing, balance inquiries, and balance transfers; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardtronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardtronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.