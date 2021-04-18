Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 25,559 Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 919,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,559 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.76% of Ladder Capital worth $8,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 1,126.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Ladder Capital by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ladder Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ladder Capital from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ladder Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.83.

NYSE LADR opened at $11.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.72 and a 200 day moving average of $9.80. Ladder Capital Corp has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 100.91 and a quick ratio of 100.91.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 5.86%. Research analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.17%.

In related news, CAO Kevin Moclair sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $72,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,273.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marc Fox sold 47,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $494,319.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 406,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,268,050.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 134,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,466,940. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.