82 Shares in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Purchased by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 82 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its position in MSCI by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in MSCI by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in MSCI by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of MSCI by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $473.52 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $299.09 and a one year high of $470.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $424.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $409.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.78 and a beta of 0.91.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The business had revenue of $443.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.66, for a total transaction of $1,076,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,802 shares in the company, valued at $112,747,649.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSCI. UBS Group raised shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. MSCI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.71.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

