Cypress Capital Group Has $499,000 Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Cypress Capital Group lowered its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Public Storage by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Storage alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on PSA. BMO Capital Markets raised Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Truist raised their price objective on Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.63.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $266.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.17, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $172.11 and a 12-month high of $268.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $244.77 and its 200 day moving average is $232.60.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.