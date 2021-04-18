SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Acquired by Resource Planning Group

Resource Planning Group lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the quarter. Resource Planning Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.88. 14,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,084,957. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.40. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $24.18 and a twelve month high of $36.77.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.