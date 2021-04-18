Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $9.25 Million Holdings in Principal Active Global Dividend Income ETF (BATS:GDVD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal Active Global Dividend Income ETF (BATS:GDVD) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,603 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Principal Active Global Dividend Income ETF were worth $9,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Active Global Dividend Income ETF by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 21,308 shares in the last quarter.

BATS GDVD opened at $31.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.03. Principal Active Global Dividend Income ETF has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $29.39.

