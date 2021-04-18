Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 9,521 Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 750,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 9,521 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.46% of Modine Manufacturing worth $9,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MOD. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 61,637 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 18,497 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 99,411 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 36,894 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 871,975 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,953,000 after acquiring an additional 16,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Sunday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of MOD opened at $15.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.12. The company has a market cap of $799.08 million, a P/E ratio of -141.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Modine Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $3.29 and a twelve month high of $16.33.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $484.30 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Modine Manufacturing Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.

