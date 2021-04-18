Principal Financial Group Inc. Invests $9.69 Million in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 247,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,688,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of Spirit AeroSystems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,489,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $214,603,000 after acquiring an additional 138,229 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,432,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,987,000 after buying an additional 19,763 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 189.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,426,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,751,000 after purchasing an additional 934,257 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at $49,331,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter worth about $48,319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

SPR opened at $46.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.41. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.66 and a 1 year high of $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 2.04.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.27 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a negative return on equity of 26.56%. The company’s revenue was down 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -5.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is 0.72%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SPR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Spirit AeroSystems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

