Community Trust & Investment Co. Buys 2,028 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 70.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,070,985,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1,962.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,881,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742,063 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,336,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605,050 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,423,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,331,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,438,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.65.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.89. The company had a trading volume of 5,701,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,433,252. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $113.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,661.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,067 shares of company stock worth $21,511,667 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

