JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 45,669 Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 47.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,635 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,669 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $8,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,769,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,687,000 after acquiring an additional 327,744 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,140,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,327,000 after acquiring an additional 16,782 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 610,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,168,000 after acquiring an additional 29,549 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 478,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,941,000 after acquiring an additional 27,803 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 468,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,269,000 after acquiring an additional 6,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.21.

In related news, CEO David R. Brooks sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $7,983,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,093. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael B. Hobbs sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,482,482. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 267,123 shares of company stock valued at $18,634,454. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBTX stock opened at $75.22 on Friday. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.78 and a 1-year high of $80.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.13 and its 200 day moving average is $63.20. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $152.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.40 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 27.32%. On average, analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.62%.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

