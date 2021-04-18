JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $9.28 Million Stake in Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) by 586.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 607,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 518,686 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Cincinnati Bell were worth $9,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Cincinnati Bell during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Bell during the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Bell during the fourth quarter valued at about $283,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 18,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 25,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CBB opened at $15.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.02 million, a P/E ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 0.48. Cincinnati Bell Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $15.46.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $410.30 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Cincinnati Bell Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Bell Company Profile

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, such as consumer long distance, digital trunking, and switched access services, as well as other value-added services, including caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return services.

