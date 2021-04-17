Cypress Capital Group Lowers Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Cypress Capital Group reduced its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 32.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Moderna were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Park Capital Group bought a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $170.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.57. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.62 and a 12 month high of $189.26.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total value of $1,120,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,484,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,430,914.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $715,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $715,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,702,166 shares of company stock valued at $830,534,677. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $107.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $208.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $169.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.00.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

