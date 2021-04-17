Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Acquired by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $725,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 9.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 391,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,955,000 after buying an additional 32,284 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the third quarter worth $54,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the third quarter worth $1,573,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total transaction of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,569.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $375.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $91.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $345.64 and a 200-day moving average of $316.65. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $244.10 and a one year high of $379.13.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. Anthem’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 23.25%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ANTM. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.24.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

