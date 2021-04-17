Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,124 Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nielsen in the first quarter worth about $331,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,705,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,057,000 after purchasing an additional 15,009 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nielsen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,315,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Nielsen by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 822,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,161,000 after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Nielsen by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,076,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,091,000 after acquiring an additional 27,590 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NLSN opened at $25.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $11.62 and a 12 month high of $26.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.18. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.17 and a beta of 1.39.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 22.28% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.20%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NLSN. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Nielsen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Nielsen from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Nielsen in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Nielsen from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Nielsen from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nielsen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

