Tsfg LLC Sells 180 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Tsfg LLC lowered its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in General Motors by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,504,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,103,633,000 after buying an additional 15,046,943 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $597,509,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $70,761,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $68,306,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in General Motors by 1,531.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,693,819 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $70,531,000 after buying an additional 1,590,006 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GM stock opened at $58.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. General Motors has a 52 week low of $20.12 and a 52 week high of $63.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.62.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 16,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $968,199.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,971,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $1,729,390.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,649,551.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,596,239 shares of company stock worth $92,738,570. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GM shares. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Argus upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price target on shares of General Motors and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.95.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

