Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $362,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EWY. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000.

NYSEARCA EWY opened at $93.44 on Friday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12-month low of $48.11 and a 12-month high of $96.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.95.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

